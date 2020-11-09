Coronavirus vaccine could be on the market by end of November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vaccine made by drugmaker Pfizer is on track to get on the market as a preemptive treatment against the coronavirus by the end of November, according to the company.

The vaccine is now reported to be more than 90% effective. Out of 43,000 people participating in a large clinical trial, the company reports nearly 100 have been infected by the coronavirus. And only about 9 or 10 who received a placebo have gotten sick.

Pfizer said it’s on schedule to ask Food and Drug Administration regulators for permission to begin selling the vaccine before the end of the month.

The shots could begin to be distributed in November or December, although the government is expected to take some time to review the data.

With widespread transmission across the metro area, hospitals like Saint Luke’s are seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients. Those frontline health care workers are expected to be among the first to get the vaccine.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of patients and health care providers, both, who are going to be successfully receiving this vaccine,” Dr. Andrew Schlacter, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the hospital, said. “I think there’s a whole host of folks in our population who will need to get this vaccine sooner rather than later.”

The FDA requires two months of monitoring for side effects caused by the shots among half of the study’s participants. Pfizer stated it will have that safety data by the third week of November.

Dr. Schlacter said if successful, it will be just as important to get the coronavirus vaccine as it would for most folks to receive an influenza vaccine every year.

LATEST STORIES: