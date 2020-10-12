East Lee’s Summit library branch is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The East Lee’s Summit Branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library will be closed until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

The branch was closed on Sunday when a staff member was confirmed positive. All of the library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work and, if able to identify, the library is notifying customers that were in the branch between Sunday, October 4th and Thursday, October 8th.

The library is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to determine all necessary and additional next steps. While the library is closed the building will be professionally deep cleaned and sanitized. An announcement will be made when the library will reopen.