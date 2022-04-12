KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Jackson County Detention Center officer was sentenced to 1 year and 2 months in federal prison without parole for taking bribes to smuggle drugs into inmates at the facility.

Daniel Coach, 27, was additionally ordered to forfeit the $3,631 he personally gained from the acts to the government.

Coach pleaded guilty to taking part in the conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the detention center on December 3, 2021.

He used CashApp to accept bribes to smuggle oxycodone, K2, fentanyl, Percocet and ecstasy to Jackson County inmates.

Coach accepted a bribe of $100 during a telephone call on March 3, 2021 with an undercover police officer posing as a co-conspirator.

According to documents, the crimes took place from March 2020 to March 2021.

