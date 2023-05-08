KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after an overnight crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to a single-car crash at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was speeding and lost control of the car as the street curved.

Investigators said the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the Corvette.

The crash remains under investigation.