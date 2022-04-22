KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are in downtown Kansas City this weekend and you spot a Ghostbuster side-by-side with a stormtrooper, you’re not seeing things.

Planet Comicon 2022 has officially landed for three days of events at Bartle hall.

Movies, anime, video games, it all comes to life in lines in the Kansas City Convention Center. The reality-bending comes with an assist from wigs and custom accessories.

But some of that cosplay takes a little more effort than others.

Nine-year-old Callen Davis pilots a wheelchair costume – inspired by “The Mandalorian” from the “Star Wars” universe. He amplifies the mission of Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes started by his older brother Reece.

“My son, Reece, he was born with cancer. So he’s been in a wheelchair his whole life. And when he turned three he wanted to be WALL-E for Halloween,” Lon Davis of Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes said.

The costume was both effective and transformative.

“He was a normal kid instead of the kid in the wheelchair. He had a cool costume. And then he said, ‘You know, not everybody’s parents would know how to do this. Maybe we should do this for other kids,'” Anita Davis, Reece’s mother, said.

“It started spreading and going viral. And we started getting requests from strangers saying ‘Hey can you make one for my kid?’” Lon Davis said.

“And we’ve built over 125 costumes for kids all over the nation,” Lon Davis said.

The effort led to the creation of a non-profit operating right out of Olathe. The team uses volunteer labor and relies on donations to purchase supplies.

“For boys, “Star Wars” is huge. Marvel. Just anything pop culture,” Lon Davis said.

“We’ve warned the families that once you put this on you’re going to be photographed hundreds of times while you’re here,” Lon Davis said.

The group will be unveiling their latest creation and gifting it to a family on stage at Planet Comicon at 2 p.m. Saturday. The theme of their latest build will not be shared until the official presentation.

