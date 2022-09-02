INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — This holiday weekend drivers can watch their money go a little bit further because the cost of gas has dropped.

Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.

“Down by Costco it was 3.24 and Quik Trip here was 3.12 and some place across the street it was 3.09,” a woman who didn’t want to be identified said.

Gas Buddy said the average price of gas per gallon is 3.89.

One woman said she drove from Columbia, Missouri to Kansas City and then filled up her tank because of gas prices.

But the current cost of gas for some is still too high.

“Because the only time we get out is when I need to take her to the grocery store go do stuff,” shopper Rita Deal said.

Deal said she isn’t taking any miscellaneous trips, so she’ll be staying home this Labor Day weekend.

“You don’t really want to go out of town or down to the lake anymore or go to St. Louis to see family,” Deal said.

Others still plan to get away but wish it was at a cheaper cost.

“A little better because gas they’re still high,” shopper Michael Bell said. “I remember when prices were like $1.89, $3.00 was a big deal a few years ago.”

