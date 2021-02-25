Costco to pay $16/hour, more than Walmart, Amazon and Target

HOUSTON — Costco said on Thursday it would raise the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week.

The move comes ahead of a potential mandatory $15 minimum wage currently on the table in Washington D.C. Some have proposed the increase as part of the next coronavirus stimulus package.

In recent years, major retailers have taken minimum pay into their own hands as pressure for raises nationwide increases.

Amazon raised its minimum to $15 per hour in 2018. Target did the same over the summer in 2020.

Walmart starts employees off at $11/hour.

Recently, Costco also announced it has begun issuing the COVID-19 vaccine in certain states across the country. It joins Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Walmart in businesses aiding in the administration of inoculations.

