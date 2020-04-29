Costco will require all shoppers to wear a mask starting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, Costco will require all shoppers to wear a mask or face covering.

The wholesale retailer announced the news Wednesday on their website.

The mask or face covering must cover the mouth and nose at all times while inside the warehouse.

Costco said this new policy, like CDC guidelines, does not apply to children under the age of two or those who have a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.

“This change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” the company said on their website.

Read more on their policy updates here.