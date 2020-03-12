Coty Borst convicted in 2018 murder

PLATTE CITY, Mo. – After a three-day trial this week a Platte County jury convicted Coty Borst, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, in the shooting death of Jacob Stowers.

“This senseless murder took the life of a young man in the prime of his life. There is no justification for murder when an unarmed person is ambushed.” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Prosecutor’s proved at trial that Borst got into an altercation at a Houston Lake home. Borst pulled a gun and fired into the back of Stowers. Borst then fled the house and hid in a creek. He was taken into custody following a manhunt involving multiple agencies and assisted by a K-9.

When Borst was interviewed by detectives he gave multiple, conflicting stories, including being shot by the victim. Evidence confirmed that Borst had a gun and no other firearm was involved.

When Borst took the stand, in his own defense, he admitted to shooting Stowers after an argument. He claimed that he believed Stowers intended to get a gun. Borst told the jury he hid behind a corner in the house and he decided to shoot the victim. He walked into the living room and fired at Stowers, hitting him in the back.

“The defendant told lie after lie to detectives in an attempt to cover up his crime. Zahnd said. “However, the dedicated work of law enforcement and stellar forensic evidence led the jury to the truth. Jacob Stowers’ family can now rest easy, knowing that justice was served.”

Borst faces up to life in prison on the murder charge. Sentencing has been set for April 23, 2020.