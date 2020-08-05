Council kills plan for CID at 18th and Vine after pushback from residents, businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s back to the drawing board for the historic 18th & Vine District.

For months, community leaders have been working toward implementing a community improvement district. However, while some property and business owners wanted to move forward, they didn’t want it this way.

Several signatures filed with the county clerk’s office said they don’t agree with the proposal. One of them is Lisa Yeager, who owns the Mardi Gras Club in the district.

“I just think that we all have to come together on a mutual decision and agreement, but the key factor is we are united,” Yeager said.

She said there were concerns with the proposal when it comes to how lending could would be secured for development and limiting city oversight.

Yeager said she believes 3rd District Councilman-at-large Brandon Ellington’s proposal to zone the 18th & Vine as a red light district could have stripped their historic status.

Two weeks ago, Ellington moved to take the motion off the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee’s agenda, and Wednesday the committee moved forward.

Now, business and property owners will need to work to create their own community improvement district proposal for the neighborhood.

Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson worked with Ellington on the petition.

“Now it’s time for us to take the time necessary to work through some of the grievances and some of the complications to ensure that the businesses that are most impacted by a community improvement district, that they’re thoroughly heard and that we can come to a place where at least the majority of folks are feeling good about moving forward,” Robinson said.

“It’s been 17 or 18 years to get a CID down there. Nothing has happened,” Ellington said. “We were able to get the language done and all the signatures done within the month. I hope that they can get the ball rolling and get a CID implemented down there.”

All three agree 18th & Vine needs the change, but now it will be up to residents and property and business owners to come up with a plan of their own.