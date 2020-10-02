Council passes ordinance to keep KC Water from resuming shutoffs until January 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water planned to resume shutoffs next month, but city leaders took action Thursday to prevent that from happening.

The Kansas City Council passed an ordinance to prevent water shutoffs until early next year.

People struggling to pay their KC Water bills amid the pandemic now won’t have to worry about the utility company turning off their water through Jan. 16, 2021.

The council also promised to find more funding for customer assistance.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough and Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson sponsored the ordinance after KC Water announced Thursday it would resume shutoffs in November.

“It’s time to resume our normal business processes,” KC Water said on Twitter.

The utility company has suspended shutoffs since the pandemic began in March.

“As a city government, we have a duty to approach these unusual circumstances with compassion and understanding — which we will continue to do,” Lucas said in a statement.

“No one should be without water services due to COVID-19,” Bough said. “There are ways to manage delinquent accounts that do not harm Kansas Citians who are financially struggling due to this pandemic.”