Council unveils 4 ideas to bridge the divide a highway created between River Market, Columbus Park

This graphic rendering shows how Independence Avenue could be connected to Missouri Route 9.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bustling River Market is a hotspot for attractive boutique shops, visitors from out of town and those looking to live in rustic loft apartments. However, the Columbus Park neighborhood next door hasn’t enjoyed the same attention, despite being only a few blocks away from the heart of the action.

The reason, according to some, is Missouri Route 9.

The Downtown Council of Kansas City will accept online feedback through Nov. 29 on four different infrastructure options focusing on Missouri Route 9 and Independence Avenue, for inclusion in a “Bridging Park & Market” study slated to wrap up by the year’s end.

Here are the feasible possibilities, including their estimated costs in parentheses:

Building pedestrian enhancements to the “dark and narrow” underpasses at 3rd and 5th streets, pulling back sloped walls and providing lighting as pedestrian and bicycle accommodations. ($800,000 to $900,000)

Removing Route 9’s existing loop ramps to Interstate 70 and reconnecting it to Independence Avenue with a signalized intersection, restoring the avenue as a key connector. This project would be a prerequisite for the following two options. ($6.2 million-$6.8 million)

Lowering Route 9 between I-70 and the Missouri River and creating new signalized intersections with 3rd and 5th streets. This could involve shifting Route 9 slightly east and building a new bridge structure just north of 3rd Street, connecting to the Heart of America Bridge. ($19.6 million to $21.6 million)

Removing the bridge structure south of 1st Street and building a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge east of existing ramps that exit to 3rd Street. This would allow for a miniature “boulevard” with green space for pedestrian activities centered around 3rd Street. ($17.7 million to $19.4 million)

This plan would create a boulevard with potential for a large park along Route 9.