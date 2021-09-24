Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Missouri

(STACKER)– The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.

Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county:

#50. Laclede County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (11,322 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#49. Audrain County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 161 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (8,147 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#48. Livingston County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 25.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 70.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 92 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (5,794 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#47. Henry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 41.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 51.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 330 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (8,458 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#46. Harrison County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 192 (16 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (2,414 fully vaccinated)

— 38.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#45. Stoddard County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 94.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 617 (179 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (9,668 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#44. Lawrence County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (59 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (12,650 fully vaccinated)

— 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#43. Clinton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 319 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (8,211 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#42. Washington County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 348 (86 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (6,539 fully vaccinated)

— 44.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#41. Bates County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 24.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 71.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (56 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (5,413 fully vaccinated)

— 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#40. Randolph County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 246 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (7,846 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#39. Franklin County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 325 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (48,521 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#38. Boone County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (343 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (96,473 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#37. St. Francois County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 400 (269 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (24,253 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#36. Pemiscot County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (39 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.8% (3,596 fully vaccinated)

— 51.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#35. Cole County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (118 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (35,778 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#34. Howell County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 219 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.8% (11,163 fully vaccinated)

— 41.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#33. Dent County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 283 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (4,062 fully vaccinated)

— 44.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#32. Gasconade County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 238 (35 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (6,745 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#31. Gentry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (2,486 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#30. Jasper County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (227 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (49,883 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#29. New Madrid County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 750 (128 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.5% (4,698 fully vaccinated)

— 41.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#28. Cass County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 272 (288 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (45,499 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#27. Perry County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 434 (83 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (6,427 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#26. Adair County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (9,891 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#25. Johnson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 337 (182 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (18,026 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#24. Greene County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 126 (368 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (125,673 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#23. Barton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (3,457 fully vaccinated)

— 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#22. Nodaway County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 91.7% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 27 (6 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (9,291 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#21. Pettis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 279 (118 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (15,229 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#20. Jackson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 277 (1,948 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (324,912 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#19. Grundy County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 315 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (2,984 fully vaccinated)

— 35.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#18. Clay County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 110 (274 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (112,500 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#17. St. Louis city, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 113 (340 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (142,045 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#16. Jefferson County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (723 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (84,047 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#15. St. Louis County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (1,862 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (534,810 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#14. Camden County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 244 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (16,911 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#13. Cape Girardeau County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 365 (288 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (32,179 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#12. Marion County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 224 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (10,544 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#11. Saline County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (116 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (9,183 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#10. Crawford County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 301 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (6,742 fully vaccinated)

— 40.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#9. St. Charles County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 189 (758 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (212,219 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

#8. Taney County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (98 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (19,591 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#7. Butler County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.6% (12,162 fully vaccinated)

— 39.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#6. Iron County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (3,237 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#5. Phelps County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (16,827 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#4. Buchanan County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more availability than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 182 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (28,184 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#3. Platte County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 79 (83 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (49,081 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#2. Vernon County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (30 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (6,198 fully vaccinated)

— 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

#1. Newton County, MO

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Missouri overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 84% full in Missouri overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.0% (12,790 fully vaccinated)

— 53.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri