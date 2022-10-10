KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may be October, but the Country Club Plaza is already prepared for one of Kansas City’s favorite holiday traditions.

On Thanksgiving Day, the 93rd annual ceremonial lighting at the Plaza will usher in the holiday season for Kansas City.

A pre-show will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, with the lights getting turned on at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be followed by a concert starting at 7 p.m. The official “switch flipper” will be announced closer to Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, the Kansas City Current flipped the switch for the lights.

The long-time family-friendly tradition is free to the public and will feature holiday music and fireworks, plus “a few new magical surprises.”

The Plaza lights will continue to shine all throughout the holiday season.