Country Club Plaza to remain closed Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza was expected to reopen at 11 a.m. Monday, but they have since announced that they will remain closed.

Several business have boarded up their windows and doors. Some did this as preventative measure, others did it after rioters broke their windows.

As the sun set Sunday in Kansas City, tensions rose and the scene at the Plaza looked eerily familiar to the violent Saturday night that preceded it. Some in the crowd lobbed water bottles at officers, who deployed tear gas as they declared an unlawful assembly and began trying to clear the area.

In addition to throwing rocks and water bottles, other violent acts included protesters setting at least one dumpster on fire and torching two news vehicles. A FOX4 News crew reporting from a balcony overlooking the scene on Main Street had rocks thrown at them as well.

Despite the night not ending as well as the day went, police say that Sunday was better than Saturday.

