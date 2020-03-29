Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Joe Diffie performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus COVID-19. His family respects their privacy at this time.

On Friday, Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. Diffie was 61 years old.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner was known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

