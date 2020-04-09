Country singer Luke Bryan pulls prank on his wife in hilarious video

Country music singer Luke Bryan and his wife are known for pulling pranks on each other.

In the latest practical joke Bryan decided to sneak up on his wife when she went for a bike ride, KLAS reports.

“Lina gets hit with the train horn. #quarantine #toottoot,” the Nashville musician joked on Instagram.

The video shows Bryan honking his horn, which sounds like a train horn, and laughing as his wife appears to lose control, veer into the grass and keel over.

Aside from a small bump on the shin, she wasn’t hurt.

The family is known for posting their pranks on Instagram. No one is safe, including their kids and friends.