NASHVILLE — Country singer Luke Combs put his feelings about what is going on in the world to music and released a new song late Wednesday called “Six Feet Apart.”

“It’s about the current times and us looking forward to the day all of this is over,” Combs captioned the video of the new song.

In less than 12 hours, the song already had more than 100,000 views on YouTube .

Combs said he wrote the song with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder.