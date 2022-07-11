KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Queen of Country is back.

Country singer Reba announced she will be back on tour this fall and will be making her stop in Kansas City on Nov. 18 at T-Mobile Center.

Her 17-city tour will begin in Lafayette, Louisianna with special guest Terri Clark.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and the fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11 to receive the presale code.

The presale code will be emailed on Tuesday morning before the presale.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.