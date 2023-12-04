BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Organizers of the Country Stampede music event have announced it’s heading to the Kansas City metro in 2024.

The Country Stampede will be held at Azura Amphitheater (Sandstone) in Bonner Springs next year.

The country music event was held in Topeka for five years after moving there in 2019 following a 24-year run at Tuttle Creek State Park near Manhattan.

Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne said the decision to move was made partly due to a lack of interest from the community and from the City of Topeka. He went on to say numerous communities Kansas and Missouri reached out with offers to host the event.

“Seemingly the current leadership has it’s own agenda which doesn’t include probably the biggest or second biggest event in Topeka,” Payne said. “The lack of support became even more apparent after the Stampede RFP was sent out and township after township in Kansas and Missouri responded with eagerness and interest.”

Payne, who is also the owner of Shelby Development LLC, has been ingrained in an years-long tax dispute with Shawnee County, Kansas over Heartland Motorsports Park. Last week, auction details were revealed to the public as Shelby Development LLC looks to sell off its inventory, including the park itself.

Azura Amphitheater said full details about on-sale information and music lineup will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this year, the Country Stampede said it would consider finding a new home. This included the possibility of moving back to its old home near the City of Manhattan.