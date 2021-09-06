Couple irked after video shows trespasser rip doorbell camera off Independence property

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A couple renovating an Independence property they recently bought says Ring doorbell video shows a man rip their camera off the wall.

Stefana and David Rule said the man and woman were on the porch of their home on S. Main Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s invasion of privacy, invasion of space,” Stefana Rule said.

“We clearly have an image of his hand, his face, his tattoo. It was a perfect selfie,” David Rule said. “And sure enough, he came back to do it again.”

FOX4 has blurred the alleged trespassers’ faces as police haven’t yet named them suspects in a crime.

Independence police said they responded to a burglary there, and more video showed an officer looking around the home.

After this case, the Rules said they installed another Ring camera later that morning.

“When my husband came back, like 11, 12 o’clock, the second camera had been stolen off the house,” Stefana Rule said.

Now, the Rules are hard wiring their security system so this won’t happen again.

The six-apartment building been vacant for 10 years. The Rules bought it to spruce it up.

“We’re trying to make it nicer,” Stefana Rule said. “It was a dangerous building, and it’s not anymore. We’re making improvements to the community, and we would just really appreciate people not taking advantage of that.”

The Rules said another one of their vacant properties had upward of $7,000 in tools stolen from it.

They don’t know what this couple had planned Saturday, but just hope they don’t ever come back.



“It’s just disconcerting,” Stefana Rule said. “It’s stressful.”

Police say they have received five calls to the property so far in 2021.