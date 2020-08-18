Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front their house in St. Louis confronting protesters. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis couple who waved firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in June will appear virtually at next week’s Republican National Convention to express their support for President Donald Trump.

A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The McCloskeys have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private street. However, St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner charged each of them with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges sparked both local, statewide and nationwide response from politicians. Gov. Mike Parson denounced the charges, saying he would likely pardon the couple before they were even announced.

Trump has also criticized their treatment and has spoken out in defense of the couple. He said that Gardner committed an “egregious abuse of power,” decrying the gun charges.

Gardner said she will not seek jail time but will recommend a diversion program such as community service.