OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — An employee and a Kansas psychiatric hospital patient did little to cover their tracks after leaving Osawatomie State Hospital together, according to newly released court documents.

Jamey Anderson, 20, who worked at the hospital, has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with a Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services patient, and aiding escape, assisting another in custody.

Salvador Reyes III, 18, is charged with aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony, and conspiracy aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony.

The two were reported missing from the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 29.

According to probable cause affidavits, the Osawatomie police chief located Anderson’s white Toyota Rav-4 about an hour later. It was parked on the side of the road about 7 miles north of the hospital. Investigators said the SUV ran out of gas.

Chief David Stuteville said an Osawatomie State Hospital identification bracelet and Reyes’ identification bracelet were inside the SUV.

While the search for the pair was underway another investigator reviewed hospital surveillance video. According to the court affidavit, the video showed Anderson passing what appeared to be a key to Reyes. The video then showed Reyes walking out of the hospital.

Anderson and Reyes were found about five hours, and 15-miles, later and were still in Miami County.

