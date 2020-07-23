Court records shed light on murder of Olathe woman, allegedly killed by ex

OLATHE, Kan. — Court documents are shedding new light on an Olathe woman’s murder allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Clyde J. Barnes Jr. has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and several other charges in the death of 42-year-old Jessica Smith.

According to court documents, a witness called police at 3 a.m. on July 5 to report a that someone had broken into their home.

The witness told police that she heard Smith screaming and locked herself in the basement.

When police arrived, they found Smith laying in a large pool of blood on the kitchen floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation revealed that the back door had recently been damaged, indicating a break in.

When asked by police who would want to hurt Smith, the witness said that Smith was really scared of her ex-boyfriend, Clyde Barnes Jr.

The witness also said that there was an issue with the defendant paying child support to Smith.

Another witness stated he and Smith were home shooting off fireworks before falling asleep.

According to the witness, he awakened to hear Smith say, “No! What are you doing?”

He told police that a man dressed from head to toe in black, baggy clothes and a mask holding a machete or ax was standing over the victim. The witness then ran away from the residence.

Based on the description, the witness believed the man to be Clyde Barnes Jr.

At the time of the crime, the defendant was on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor as a condition on his bond, after he was charged with stalking the victim in February 2020.

At 1:15 a.m. on July 5, house arrest received a tamper and proximity alert from the defendant’s monitor, meaning the bracelet had likely been removed. It was reconnected at 5:02 a.m.

When questioned by Olathe police, Barnes Jr. allegedly showed no emotion when he was told that Smith was dead.

Barnes Jr. allegedly told officers, “I’m sorry for her loss, but I really don’t give a f*#k at this point.”

He also allegedly expressed frustration that the victim had custody of their children while be believed she was selling marijuana out of the house.

A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol found a white Cadillac that was allegedly registered to Barnes Jr. parked on the shoulder of 435 Highway near Roe Ave.

The vehicle was towed to the Johnson County Crime Lab where it was searched.

DNA from both Smith and Barnes Jr. was allegedly found on a black mask and hat inside the vehicle.

Police searched the are where the vehicle was found and discovered two black disposable gloved turned inside out. Those gloves are still being DNA tested.

When police were in the area searching, the owner of a house nearby contacted them to tell them that he found what he believed to be an ax on his property, under his camper.

A cadaver dog allegedly alerted to the object, which was determined to be a mattock. Blood stains were found on the mattock and DNA results are pending.

Barnes Jr. is currently being held in the Johnson County jail on $1 million bond.

