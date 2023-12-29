EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Newly released court documents are shedding more light on charges in a Clay County homicide.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a county employee found a man’s body in Rocky Hollow Park in Excelsior Springs on Dec. 22.

Charging documents released Friday say parks employees found the victim in a culvert, partially wrapped in black trash bags, with trauma to his head and face.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Then on Thursday, prosecutors charged Elena Del Carmen Flores with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was initially struggling to identify the man, even releasing a photo of the victim’s tattoo to the public.

Charging documents released Friday say detectives first went looking for Flores in an attempt to contact members of the man’s family.

One person at the home said Flores was the victim’s girlfriend, and Flores told her she had to go to Mexico for a family emergency, court records say. Flores also told the woman if anyone from work called, she resigned, the witness told detectives.

The woman also said she heard a noise or scream on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21. When she went into Flores’ bedroom, she saw her with a bat, court records say. The witness said the victim wasn’t moving.

Flores had the witness help her carry out a mattress with a hole cut out of it, charging documents say. A juvenile witness said Flores told her to stay away while they cleaned the bedroom and removed the furniture and carpeting, officials said.

Officials later found the furniture, carpeting and trash bags in two separate dumpsters, court records say. Forensics experts also found blood in the bedroom.

Clay County deputies also searched surveillance cameras in Excelsior Springs and Kearney. They allegedly located Flores’ vehicle at a Kearney gas station on Dec. 21. Court records say the video shows what appears to be a large shiny material like a trash bag in the back seat.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Flores.

Officials said she lives in Gardner, Kansas, but they believe she has fled to Mexico and is no longer in the Kansas City area.

As of Thursday, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they have now identified the victim but are still trying to notify family.