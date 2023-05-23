KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives believe multiple members of a metro family are involved in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month.

Court records say Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old relative allegedly shot the little boy. The mother of Sloan’s child, who used a vehicle seen fleeing the scene, is also accused of interfering with the investigation.

A photo of Sir’Antonio Brown seen at a vigil on May 10, 2023. Brown was shot and killed outside of a home in Kansas City, Kansas on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to the shooting of Sir’Antonio Brown near 33rd and Greeley on May 3. When they arrived, 6-year-old Sir was in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

Sir’s uncle told detectives he and the little boy were in the yard fixing the child’s bike. He said he heard gunshots and ducked and then noticed Sir in the street, according to court documents.

Kansas City, Kansas, detectives watched surveillance video of the shooting captured by a nearby homeowner’s camera. Court documents say the video shows one of the suspects limping away from the scene. Detectives also noticed the suspects wore unique black-and-white Jordan 12s.

Sir’s uncle told investigators he and a teenager previously fought over a girl, and the teen was known to associate with another person with a limp.

Kansas City, Missouri, gang detectives helped identify the suspect with a limp, a known teen gang member.

They said the teen lost his leg when he accidentally shot himself and now wears a prosthetic limb, according to court records. Investigators looked at the same suspect’s social media accounts. They found a picture with him wearing the Jordans.

Family connections

Detectives searched video of other service calls to the house where the teen suspect lives with his mother and another family member, Lakevis Sloan.

In one call, video from an officer’s body camera shows a car parked in the driveway of the residence. The car matched the one the suspects used to get away after shooting Sir.

Detectives followed more leads and determined an 18-year-old named Cassandra Sledge uses the car. Sledge and Sloan have a child together, according to court records.

Sledge first told police someone stole her car from a gas station the day before the shooting. She then changed her story, saying anyone has access to her keys and her car.

The court documents say Sledge made a call when detectives left the interview room. She began speaking Pig Latin or gibberish to the person on the other end of the call.

Detectives said they were able to tell what Sledge told the other person, saying “Yes, they know everything,” and “It’s on video and everything,” and “They know y’all was there.”

Based on the evidence, prosecutors charged Sledge with obstruction.

Detectives arrested Sloan and the 17-year-old in South Dakota as they got off of a Greyhound bus. Both suspects are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Sir’s shooting death.

Sloan and the teenager waived extradition and are waiting to be transported back to Kansas for trial.