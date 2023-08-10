LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly released court documents detail the timeline of the events police said led to the arrest of a KU football player following a campus bomb threat.

Offensive lineman Joseph Krause was arrested last month for suspicion of felony aggravated criminal threat; cause of terror, evacuation or disruption. Krause is a sophomore from Prairie Village, Kansas.

Just after 3 p.m. on July 24, officers with the KU Police Department responded to a bomb threat on campus. University officials reported receiving threatening messages through an anonymous system used by KU Athletics. The messages included threats of self harm and the final message, received at 2:53 p.m., stated, “There is a bomb at the football facilities.”

A approximately 3:10 p.m., Anderson Family Football Complex, as well as the other football facilities, were evacuated because of the threat.

According to Krause’s arrest affidavit, some of the messages mentioned issues with Mass Street Strategies, a company used by KU student-athletes for name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, and specifically mentioned two of its staff members. Police identified Krause as a suspect after interviewing the company’s CEO and staff.

KU Athletics provided police with a phone number and address for Krause. Officers with the KU and Lawrence police departments responded. Krause was arrested just after 6:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies searched the football faclities. Activities returned to normal at approximately 8 p.m. after officials gave the all clear.

If convicted, Krause could face up to 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.