BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.- Court documents provide new details surrounding the death of a 15-year-old Blue Springs High School student.

The documents show Wyatt Conroy and another teenager went to The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Blue Springs Saturday to buy marijuana. Minutes later, police said Conroy died in he parking lot.

The other teenager told police he and Conroy did not know who they were meeting, and they talked to them through Snapchat.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, church video captured a white Pontiac Grand Prix in the parking lot. Five people were inside it.

According to the report, the other student told police the front seat passenger was a black man in his 20’s or 30’s who had a gun with him. When Conroy found this out, he pulled out the gun he brought with him to the meeting.

The document shows Conroy allegedly told one of the individuals in the Grand Prix that he’d sell them his gun for $400. Conroy gave one of the people inside the car the gun. After the gun was inside the Grand Prix, the driver took off, dragging Conroy. The other student says someone inside the car fired a shot that hit Conroy in the head, and he died at the scene.

The police detective filed a search warrant to go through Conroy’s Snapchat accounts to find out who he was talking to before the shooting. Police do not have anyone in custody yet. If you have any information on Saturday’s incident, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.