Court finds former Kansas Senate leader Gene Suellentrop guilty on 2 counts from DUI case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop stood masked as he was sentenced in court Monday morning.

Suellentrop pleaded no contest to DUI Class B misdemeanor and reckless driving. The court ruled the former leader was guilty on both counts. The court sentenced him to a maximum of six months in jail on count two and a $750 fine. That sentence was suspended, however, Suellentrop must serve 48 hours consecutively in the Shawnee County Jail. He was also sentenced to 90 days and a $25 fine, which was suspended and given six months probation.

He was ordered to complete 8 therapy sessions and $136 in court costs, as well as a $22 surcharge, and a $60 probation fee.

Suellentrop will be scheduled for jail time Nov. 18.

Suellentrop could have faced a maximum of six months in jail. and a maximum fine of $750 to $1,000 for the DUI charge. He could have faced a $25.00 to $500 fine and 30 days in jail for the reckless driving charge.

Suellentrop’s attorney told the court his client was prepared to pay the fines and said “this case is serious and thank god no one was hurt, he didn’t know the police were behind him.”

Suellentrop appeared for a preliminary hearing this morning after a March 2021 incident where he was arrested following a short chase in Topeka. The docket had him listed for a plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was driving drunk in March of 2021 when he went 90 miles per hour fleeing law enforcement the wrong way on highways through Topeka, according to the criminal complaint released Monday in Suellentrop’s new arrest charges.

Suellentrop is facing charges including:

Eluding or attempting to elude police, a felony

Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway, an infraction

Speeding, an infraction

On Suellentrop’s felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, the affidavit says he dodged two different attempts by law enforcement to stop his car, damaged property, and ultimately ended the chase in a car crash.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted out the former Senate Majority Leader and Wichita Republican on April 9.