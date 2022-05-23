KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A hearing is underway in federal court in Kansas to determine what will be admissible during the federal civil rights trial of a man who spent decades behind bars were violated.

Lamonte McIntyre and his mother, Rose, filed the lawsuit in October 2018, claiming the wrongful conviction violated his civil rights.

The lawsuit alleges that KCK Det. Roger Golubski tried to force Rose into a sexual relationship while she was at the police station. The lawsuit claims if she refused, the detective the threatened to arrest her and her then-boyfriend. When she refused, she claims Golubski framed her son, Lamonte of murder.

The lawsuit also says former KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler and other supervisors knew it happened.

Lamonte was convicted of the 1994 murders of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn. He was arrested hours after the murder and detectives working the case refused to collect basic evidence, such as fingerprints and clothing. They also refused to search Rose McIntyre’s home, even though she invited them to do so, she said.

The federal lawsuit claims the conviction was payback for Rose refusing to have any contact with Golubski.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

Golubski, who retired from law enforcement in 2016, is alleged to have fixed tickets and made warrants disappear in exchange for sex.

The lawsuit states that the abuse of black women was so widespread that the squad room openly joked about Golubski’s mistreatment of black women.

McIntyre was released from prison in 2017 after serving 23 years in prison.

The state of Kansas later awarded him $1.5 million as compensation for the time he wrongfully spent behind bars.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.