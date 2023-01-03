NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury from St. Charles County, Missouri will be selected to hear the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez last summer.

Joshua Rocha, 24, is charged in Clay County with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on July 19, 2022, Vasquez, 32, stopped Rocha for an expired tag on his car.

Rocha later admitted to shooting Vasquez five times with a rifle. He told officers he shot the officer because he didn’t want to go to jail or have his car towed.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Sept. 1, 2022.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

No trial date has been set at this time.