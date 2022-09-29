KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City men are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left a 23-year-old dead.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter and 22-year-old Davon Canady, who are identified as cousins in court documents, in the death of John Greer.

Carter has been charged with second-degree murder, or in the alternative second-degree assault; unlawful use of a weapon; and two counts of armed criminal action.

Canady was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say police were called to 35th Street and Wayne Avenue on Aug. 19 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene said the suspects ran from the scene.

Officers found Greer inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots coming from an empty lot in the area, according to court records, and then saw several young men get into a car and leave the area.

A few days later, a man contacted Kansas City police, saying he witnessed the deadly shooting and wanted to come forward. The witness said Greer came over to his house when Canady confronted Greer and allegedly attempted to hit him with a handgun. The two men got into a fight, court records say, and Canady handed his gun to Carter.

The witness said Carter shot Greer in the back. As Greer ran away, another witness said Canady grabbed the gun back and fired a second shot at Greer, hitting him. Court documents say Greer ran back into the home and collapsed on the floor. Witnesses said Greer was unarmed during the fight.

Police took Canady into custody last week and Carter into custody earlier this week. Both men declined to speak to detectives.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.