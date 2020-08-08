COVID-19 angst just one factor in sudden teacher, staff shortage at KCK Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is looking to fill 160 open positions, everything from full-time teachers to bus drivers and support staff.

District officials said there’s been a teacher shortage for a few years running now, but they admit health uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus are exacerbating the situation.

“We have heard individuals say that they want to take a little time out, just for possibly the semester, possibly for the full year,” said Cynthia Fulks, with the KCK School District.

Fulks said, in some cases, veteran teachers have opted to retire sooner than planned.

“Those individuals that may have wanted to retire certainly were on track to do so,” Fulks explained. “But what it has represented is an opportunity for others to really step in to fill their place or try with some new skills to move into those other new areas.”

District officials said there are openings for 20 full-time teachers, 20 bus drivers, 50 substitute teachers and several other administrative positions.

“Our school bus driver position is a full-time position, so medical and dental and vision is offered,” said Miguel Martin, director of transportation. “Plus they’re automatically enrolled in the state KPERS (pension) program.”

If you’re interested in applying, visit the district’s website.