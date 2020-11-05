COVID-19 cases connected to Halloween parties cause Excelsior Springs High to switch to virtual learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A COVID-19 outbreak among students at Excelsior Springs High School means that students will be learning virtually through Thanksgiving break.

The school district said that a number of students had tested positive for COVID-19, causing more than 150 students and staff members to have to quarantine.

The district said in a letter to families that during contact tracing, they discovered that a number of Halloween parties last weekend allowed the virus to spread among multiple students.

Some of the students who tested positive were at the high school Tuesday, Nov. 3 as well as school activities Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“After consulting with our COVID response team, it is in High School and Career Center students’ best interest to transition to a 100 percent virtual learning format through Thanksgiving Break. Effective Friday, November 6th, students will work on curriculum via Echo, and may return to in-person learning on Monday, November 30th,” the district said in a statement.