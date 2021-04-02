COVID-19 forces Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to close for week of April 5

OLATHE, Kan. — Staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 forced Johnson County’s Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to close through the week of April 5. The office was already closed April 1 and 2.

The office said staff members were impacted by the virus, but determined customers were not directly exposed to the impacted employees.

The building has been deep cleaned and disinfected to protect the health and safety of the public and staff.

Johnson County said anyone who needs to do business in person can be helped at the Mission Motor Vehicle Office located at 6000 Lamar Ave. That location will remain open to the public with limited capacity. The county suggests reserving a place in line at 7:30 a.m. by visiting jocogov.org/residents/vehicles. If you can’t reserve a spot, online, drop-off and mail-in services are also available.