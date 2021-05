MISSION, Kan. — A longtime restaurant in Mission is now closed.

Italian Delight by Avelluto Bros. closed Sunday.

Its owner said COVID-19 has taken a toll on the restaurant and adds, there’s more to life than just working.

The Mission eatery has been in business since the 1980’s.

Italian Delight had not been open for dine-in service since COVID-19 hit last March

The owners thanked customers for their support and love of the business over the years.

