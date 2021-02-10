COVID-19 may be gearing up to deliver another punch to the KC metro

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of COVID cases is dropping across the metro. The rolling 7-day average is somewhere between 300-350, down from peaks of 1400 or more.

Health experts say the dropping cases are due to several things:

It’s cold outside and people are staying indoors

The majority of people continue to follow the rules and wear masks, social distance and wash their hands

People are slowly being vaccinated against COVID-19, while it’s a slow process, they say every person vaccinated helps slow the spread

The fewer number of cases doesn’t mean we’re past the threat. In fact, doctors with the University of Kansas Health System said Wednesday morning they’re increasingly concerned that COVID-19 is getting ready to deliver another punch to the metro.

“Our biggest concern at this point is another wave,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

Stites is concerned that as the weather gets warmer, people will begin to plan events and get-togethers again.

“Once things start warming up and spring starts to burst out, people will go out and start gathering a little more, little nervous about that,” Stites said. “Because that could be when the B.1.1.7 variant is really beginning to break out.”

The B.1.1.7 variant has also been called the UK variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention zero cases of the variant have been reported in Kansas or Missouri. But, experts believe it’s likely already here and will be the dominant variant in the Kansas City area in the coming weeks.

“That can spread so easily,” Stites said. “We won’t have that much of the population vaccinated by then and we’re not sure, even if you’ve had COVID, how much your protection is against B.1.1.7.”

They’re also watching for B.1.3.5.1, or the South African variant. One of the reasons they’re so concerned is because the variants seem to spread faster.

“They’re both said to be more transmissible, or more contagious,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Director of Infection Prevention and Control, at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to keep doing what’s recommended, wear a mask, social distance, keep your bubbles small and wash your hands as much as possible. They also say it’s critical to get a vaccine when you qualify and are notified.

