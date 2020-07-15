COVID-19 mortality rate dropping in Missouri; people 44 and younger make up bulk of positive tests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians under the age of 45 make up more than half of all recorded cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 29,714 cases of COVID-19—an increase of 888 positive cases from the day before—and 1,103 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 3.71 percent.

Of those recorded cases, 15,700 are for individuals 44 years old and younger.

The 20 to 24 age group has the most cases of any grouping. The 80+ age group now lags behind every grouping 39 years and younger.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Over the last seven days, Missouri has added 4,510 cases of coronavirus.

The state is also reporting 811 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 11. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since Tuesday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Exactly 517,947 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.5 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 6.1 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,416,428 cases of COVID-19 and 135,991 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 3.98 percent.