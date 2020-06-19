COVID-19 outbreak occurs at Liberty care facility; more cases reported at another nursing home

LIBERTY, Mo. — Another long-term care facility in Clay County has become the site of a coronavirus outbreak.

County health officials say five staff members and three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Ashton Court Care and Rehabilitation Centre as of Friday.

This news comes just 10 days after the Clay County Public Health Center announced another outbreak at a local nursing home.

On June 9, Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center reported 53 positive coronavirus tests, stemming from cases that began May 28. Two of those patients had died at that time.

After three rounds of testing, health officials said Friday there are now 79 cases connected to the facility, including eight deaths.

Only 18 cases have shown symptoms.

The Clay County Public Health Center said the two outbreaks appear to be unrelated.

Missouri’s health department issued an order in May, requiring all congregate living facilities, like nursing homes, to report COVID-19 cases to public health departments within 24 hours.

“That change in the notification process has allowed local and state public health to more quickly get involved in outbreaks and coordinate efforts with the facilities to minimize any further spread of disease,” said Ashley Wegner, section chief of health planning and policy for the Clay County Public Health Center.