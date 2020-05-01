COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants impacting local restaurants, grocery stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coronavirus outbreaks are forcing meat packing plants across the country to close.

But now President Donald Trump has declared them as “critical infrastructure,” a move that forces them to sanitize and then stay open.

Down the food chain this has an affect on local restaurants and grocery stores.

“I wish I had more food,” said Todd Johns, founder and pitmaster of Plowboys BBQ.

He shook his head Thursday as he watched cars drive away from his drive-thru location in Blue Springs.

They had to temporarily shorten hours, and right when they were looking to expand, they got smoked by their meat order.

This week, they were set to get 2,400 pounds of brisket, but only 1,800 pounds were delivered.

Johns said chicken is OK for now and turkey isn’t a problem, but they can’t find any pork shoulder.

“We are down to just enough pork that … we might get through the full weekend,” Johns said, “and if we don’t get any more supply, we may not have any pork for next week.”

Grocery stores say they aren’t seeing a meat shortage.

The Retail Grocers Association of Greater Kansas City said numbers are changing every day.

“The problem is that production has been reduced,” President and CEO Jon McCormick said. “So we would ask customers not to hoard.”

McCormick said beef production is down about 27%, pork production is down about 15% and chicken production is down about 5%.

That could lead to limited variety, but McCormick doesn’t expect a shortage.

Although, he said customers can expect the cost to go up within the next week.

“While meat supplies are already very tight, we believe that you’ll be able to find all of the cuts that you have come to expect at your neighborhood Price Chopper,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer for the grocery chain.

“As the plants are sanitized and taken care of and their employees get back to work, we expect those costs to normalize and things will get back to way they were,” McCormick said.

Trump ordered meat packing and poultry plants to remain open.

On Thursday, the union protecting 250,000 meat plant workers responded, asking all governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to enforce CDC guidelines at the plants.

That includes physical distancing and providing respirators and testing. It also asked for mandatory paid quarantine, plus to protect workers from retaliation.

“The best way to protect America’s food supply, to keep these plants open, is to protect America’s meatpacking workers.” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

“These plant closures, and there’s reported more of them,” Johns said, “they’re really affecting us starting now and we’ll just have to see how long that goes.”

Johns just reopened his Overland Park location last week. Now, he’s just hoping for protein supply to fill up his freezer and feed the community.