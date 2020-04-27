COVID-19 positive inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility dies

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday.

The inmate was a man over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19.

He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center for care on April 20.

The inmate was serving 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. He had been in prison since 2009.

The Kansas Department of Corrections declined to name the inmate or identify his underlying medical conditions, citing confidentiality laws.