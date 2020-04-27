Watch Now
FOX4 News at 5

COVID-19 positive inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of the Lansing prison

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday.

The inmate was a man over the age of 50 with underlying medical conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19.

He was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center for care on April 20.

The inmate was serving 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. He had been in prison since 2009.

The Kansas Department of Corrections declined to name the inmate or identify his underlying medical conditions, citing confidentiality laws.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News