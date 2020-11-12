COVID-19 spike has several local schools on verge of converting back to virtual learning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Just as schools have started reopen, many are weighing the likelihood of closing again as COVID-19 cases surge across the Kansas City metro.

That leaves working parents once again having to figure out how to care for their children with the possibility of their districts going fully virtual once again.

At the latest Shawnee Mission School District Board meeting, parents were told to prepare for this exact outcome.

“We told you we would give you two weeks’ notice. So I’m telling all the parents of this district right now that our community did not get its act together, and we are going to have to make some really hard choices here really soon,” said Heather Ousley, SMSD Board President. “It might not be by a vote. It might just be we can’t open the damn doors, so there’s your two weeks’ notice.”

The statement echoed throughout the district.

For Shawnee-Mission, it would be a big reversal for elementary students currently meeting in schools full time and older students in a part-time hybrid model.

Many parents said they don’t see this decision as a win and are concerned about the students that will lose out.

Several parents held a protest before the board meeting calling on the district to keep children in in-person learning and to do more to keep children safe.

“I have friends and family around the United States. The majority of them have their kids in school full time,” said Lisa Heitz, a mom of two students at Shawnee Mission NW High. “Personally I believe that’s where they need to be right now.”

Heitz said the best way to describe the back and forth is frustrating.

With a freshman and senior in her home, she believes their two days of in-person learning are necessary.

“My senior has definitely wrapped his head around his senior year, a little dysfunctional and not typical, whereas my freshman is definitely struggling with the online learning,” Heitz said.

The school board said they will rely on data to drive their decision.

There are currently 74 staff members in quarantine. In recent weeks, the district reported a 60% spike in the total number of students and staff in isolation for COVID-19 or quarantined.

An official decision wasn’t made this week; board members said it will likely come before students leave for Thanksgiving Break.

Other school districts, including Liberty, North Kansas City and Lawrence, said they’re considering moving back to full virtual learning because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, as well.

Staley High School even announced it will be going virtual the remainder of this week given its rate of positive cases.