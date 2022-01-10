COVID-19 testing sites in the Kansas City area

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Due to the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and local health departments are continuing to bring additional free community testing sites to the Kansas City area.

At this time, these are scheduled as drive-through testing events. Some sites require pre-registration and scheduling; others allow walk-ins. The schedule of community testing events is available here.

The test used at these community testing events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, that person will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.

This winter, it may be necessary to cancel a testing event or move the event indoors due to inclement weather in order to protect the safety of testing staff and participants. Before heading to an event, it is best to check here to make sure the event has not been canceled or details have not changed.

Kansas City, Missouri area

January 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kauffman Stadium Parking Lot

1 Royal Way

Kansas City, Missouri

Pre-registration with appointments are required

Appointments for January 10-12 available now, for 17-19 check later in the week.

Every Monday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot

Local #663

7820 Prospect

Kansas City, Missouri 64132

Every Thursday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot

Local #663

7820 Prospect

Kansas City, Missouri 64132

Every Friday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot

Local #663

7820 Prospect

Kansas City, Missouri 64132

Every Saturday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Teamsters Local #955, Parking Lot

4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd

Kansas City, Missouri 64130

Johnson County, Kansas

Olathe — 11875 S. Sunset Drive (Drive-thru, south side of the building)

Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

DO NOT ENTER THE BUILDING. Wait inside your vehicle with the windows rolled up until it’s time for your test.

No photos, video or audio recordings during the testing process.

Enter the drive-thru area on the west side of the building. Follow the signs and drive around to the back of the building and pull up to the designated testing area facing south. Do not enter the building. Exit the testing area to the east of the building.

If you have additional questions about the testing process, call 913-715-2819, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional details, click here.

Kansas City, Kansas/Wyandotte County

UG Public Health Department (Former Kmart): 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM – No appointment necessary.

To find a testing site nearest to you, you can also click here.

January 2021: Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. – No appointment necessary.

The turnaround time for results with the saliva test (oral rinse) is approximately 4 – 5 days due to the current high demand.

Types of tests offered: PCR saliva (Due to the high demand, lab result turnaround time 4 – 5 days). A PCR test is sent off to a lab for testing and takes a couple days for results. PCR tests are generally more accurate and may be required for traveling.

Nasopharyngeal swab (not rapid) You will receive your test results directly.

COVID Rapid antigen tests are not available at this location. For additional testing locations visit here.

COVID-19 Testing at the Armory

The Armory: 100 S 20th St. Kansas City, KS 66102

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

No appointment needed.