COVID-19 vaccination scam: Latest way scammers are targeting the public

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A warning from city leaders and health experts in Lawrence after scammers target people who hoped to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to tweets from Douglas County and the city of Lawrence, scammers are calling people and asking for personal information, like social security numbers and credit card information.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 Vaccine scams are happening. Please read the below warning and note that the organizations offering vaccines in Douglas County WILL NOT ask for your social security number or credit card information to reserve your place in line. https://t.co/rapzktdUx1 — City of Lawrence KS (@lawrenceks) February 18, 2021

Scammers claim the information is needed to reserve a place in line at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

In a tweet, Lawrence Memorial Hospital reminded everyone that it’s not possible to pay to put your name on a list for the vaccine, or to get early access to the vaccine.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to the following agencies:

HHC Office of the Inspector General: 1-800-HHS-TIPS

FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI

C<S/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

Keep in mind that you won’t be asked to provide your entire social security number or a credit card number at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.