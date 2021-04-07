COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to the public at three sites across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s health department opened three COVID-19 vaccine clinics to the public. Appointments are needed to get a vaccine at any of the three sites.
The clinics will be open every Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Smith-Hale Middle School
- 9010A Old Santa Fe Rd.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Former Gen-X store
- 3100 Prospect Ave.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center
- 3700 Blue Parkway
- Kansas City, Mo.
The sites will alternate between vaccines, but you will find out which brand you will receive when you schedule an appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first dose, and Moderna’s second dose is four weeks following the first. Johnson & Johnson’s does not require a second dose.
You can make an appointment online through the Kansas City, Mo. health department. If you don’t have internet access, or need help scheduling an appointment, call 311.