COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to the public at three sites across Kansas City

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s health department opened three COVID-19 vaccine clinics to the public. Appointments are needed to get a vaccine at any of the three sites.

The clinics will be open every Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Smith-Hale Middle School 9010A Old Santa Fe Rd. Kansas City, Mo.

Former Gen-X store 3100 Prospect Ave. Kansas City, Mo.

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center 3700 Blue Parkway Kansas City, Mo.



The sites will alternate between vaccines, but you will find out which brand you will receive when you schedule an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first dose, and Moderna’s second dose is four weeks following the first. Johnson & Johnson’s does not require a second dose.

You can make an appointment online through the Kansas City, Mo. health department. If you don’t have internet access, or need help scheduling an appointment, call 311.