OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department says 30,000 young children are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The health department will begin offering free pediatric vaccinations beginning Monday, June 27 at its locations in Olathe and Mission. Children as young as 6 months will be eligible for a vaccination. Appointments are not required.

Children ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult when getting vaccinated. A signed parental consent form is also required for anyone under the age of 18.

Children’s Mercy Hospital is also offering vaccination clinics on two upcoming Saturdays.

The clinics were scheduled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 6 months to 4 years of age, and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 6 months to 5 years of age.

The Johnson County Health Department encourages parents and guardians to contact their child’s doctor for vaccination options or any questions.

“We know parents have been waiting a long time for the COVID-19 vaccine to become available to this age group, and we are pleased to offer it to the youngest members of our community,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, said. “This a major step towards getting this pandemic under control.”

What to Expect

PFIZER

A total of three doses are required.

There is a three-week interval between the first two doses.

The third dose will be scheduled for at least eight weeks after the second dose.

MODERNA

A total of two doses are requied.

The second dose will be scheduled for 28 days after the first dose.

