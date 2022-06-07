KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport said the Air Traffic Control Tower reopened at 9 a.m.

UPDATE: The @KCIAirport (MC) FAA Air Traffic Control Tower is open as of 9:00 a.m. after closing at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. There were some delays. Check FlyKCI.com for flight information. @KCIAirport

The Kansas City International Airport is experiencing flight delays due to COVID-related cleaning inside one of the towers.

“The Kansas City Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility closed at 6:30 a.m. local time today for COVID-related cleaning. The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center has assumed control of the airspace,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

The airport posted a tweet saying that an air traffic control issue was causing delays for flights taking off and landing at KCI.

The cleaning is expected to take about an hour. It is unclear at this time what led up to the issue.

Both the FAA and KCI provided resources for travelers to check for updates on their flights.

