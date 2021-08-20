Covid-sniffing dog will put skills to use at network of metro assisted living centers

OLATHE, Kan. — Man’s best friend is taking on a serious job at a network of assisted living centers in the metro. Ivory, a nearly 2-year-old Golden Retriever, will use her special training to sniff out COVID among residents to prevent spread of the virus.

“Benton Houses have been involved in a pilot study here in the United States for the Covid-sniffing dogs,” explained Bonnie Smith with Benton House.

“In Europe they’ve been using Covid-sniffing dogs at the airport already and some police and sheriff’s departments here in the United States have started adding COVID-sniffing dogs to their teams as well.”

Ivory has been trained to smell a test swab that’s been applied to a person’s palm. Then, using a simple “yes or no” answering technique, she immediately reports the results.

“And then she could just tell us by a simple ‘yes/no’ question, ‘Ivory is this covid?’” Smith told FOX4. “With yes or no and her nose will bounce on your hand, either yes or no.”

Ivory will be busy, Benton House plans to have her help at all six locations across the metro.