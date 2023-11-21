KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CPKC Holiday Train is returning to Union Station to help kick off the 2023 holiday season.

The train will arrive at the station around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, with fourteen rail cars decorated with LED lights and holiday designs.

From 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a concert will take place from the train’s brightly decorated stage featuring Canadian singer, songwriter Kiesza and country music duo Seaforth.

CPKC was created earlier this year and is the combination of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS).

A goal of the CPKC Holiday Train is to support food banks and food shelves. CPKC will be donating to Harvesters Food Network in Kansas City and encourages those attending the event to also donate.