Crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves 1-year-old child from Kansas City dead

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A crash at the Lake of the Ozarks over the July 4th holiday has left a Kansas City infant dead.

The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. on July 4 in the 800 block of Shawnee View Drive in Sunrise Beach.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash log, a 1-year-old child was in the roadway when they were struck by a 2005 Mazda 3 driven by Matthew Daly, 22, of Mission Hills, Kan.

The child was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where they were pronounced dead. The infant is listed as being from Kansas City, but no other information was released.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.